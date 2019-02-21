Stolen car parts, ganja found in San Juan

Cops stand over a million-dollar haul of marijuana and stolen car parts, a result of an exercise conducted on Wednesday

POLICE found and seized an estimated $2 million dollars in marijuana, and a stash of stolen car parts, during a field operation in San Juan on Wednesday night.

According to police, the patrol was done at about 10.30 pm, supervised by Sen Supt Balram and led by Sgt Guelmo with support from Cpl Lavia and Cpl Duncan and assistance from the K9 unit.

Police went to Laventille Road, San Juan, where they found car parts along with 200 kilogrammes of marijuana, and 400 seedlings.

Police believe the car parts were stolen and were being stashed to be sold at a later date.

The seedlings were destroyed and the marijuana and car parts were seized.

No one was arrested in connection to the find.