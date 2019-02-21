Skerritt battles Cameron for CWI president

Ex-Windies manager Ricky Skerritt

CRICKET West Indies (CWI) president Dave Cameron is expected to face his sternest challenge in four years for the region's top cricket post when elections are held next month. Ex-Windies manager Ricky Skerritt today announced he will be battling Cameron at the CWI elections set for March 24 in Jamaica. Skerritt and Dr Kishore Shallow, the president of the St Vincent and The Grenadines Cricket Association, who will be contesting the vice-presidency, have unveiled a ten-point plan to revive Windies cricket.

Both candidates’ nominations were said to have been supported by the TT Cricket Board and Leeward Islands Cricket Board.

Speaking to Newsday yesterday, TTCB 1st vice president Arjoon Ramlal was coy about declaring support for Skerritt and Shallow, but admitted discussions had been held about their candidacies.

Ramlal said nominations are supposed to close on Sunday and once that takes place, the TTCB would make an official statement.

Twelve votes, two each for six member territories, are at stake in the upcoming CWI elections.