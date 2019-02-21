Shell Invaders hooks PM

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has the attention of Newman George and Berry Ferdinand, as Speaker Bridgid Annisette-George looks on, at Shell Invaders' Panyard Experience, Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain on Tuesday evening. Photo by Gary Cardinez

Gary Cardinez

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley was in a relaxed mood at the Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, on Tuesday evening, during the Shell Invaders Steel Orchestra and Shell TT’s Panyard Experience.

After being greeted by Shell TT vice president and country chairman Derek Hudson, the PM sat on bleachers and was constantly greeted by friends and associates.

When Farmer Nappy announced his presence the PM acknowledge the crowd and he received a Carnival welcome.

The Panyard Experience featured entertainment by Farmer Nappy, Nadia Batson, Shurwayne Winchester and Shell Invaders Steel Orchestra. Vibes Rhythm Section was also in the mix and provided good backing to Winchester.

While Farmer Nappy and Batson had the audience dancing and singing to their hit songs, Hookin Meh – Shell Invaders' Panorama tune of choice – and So Long, Winchester on the other hand had them moving all over the venue dancing and waving.

Hugging captain Desiree Myers, Hudson told the audience it was very important that he told Shell Invaders how much the company appreciated the band. “We are back in Trinidad and Tobago after 40 years and we are pleased to realign ourselves with Invaders.”

The Panyard Experience showcased a great deal of food – served up by chef Khalid Mohammed of Chaud – fun and fashion with everyone enjoying themselves to the max.