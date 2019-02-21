Samsung unveils S10, Galaxy Fold

DJ Koh, Samsung president and CEO of IT and Mobile Communications, holds up the new Galaxy Fold smartphone yesterday.

Samsung Electronics unveiled its Galaxy Fold and S10 + during a celebration of ten years of its Galaxy series in San Francisco yesterday.

The Galaxy Fold boasts six cameras, while the S10+ allows advanced video editing and sharing options and a whopping one terabyte of internal storage.

While the S10 is the latest in Samsung’s flagship smartphone series, the Galaxy Fold introduces a whole new category to the market. As its name suggest, the Fold has a revolutionary hinged display that allows it to transform from a smartphone into a tablet. The Fold features the world’s first 7.3-inch Infinity Flex Display, which folds into a compact device with a cover display or else expands into Samsung’s biggest ever smartphone display. It comes eight years after Samsung debuted its first flexible display prototype in 2011.

“Today, Samsung is writing the next chapter in mobile innovation history by changing what’s possible in a smartphone. Galaxy Fold introduces a completely new category that unlocks new capabilities never seen before with our Infinity Flex Display,” DJ Koh, president and chief executive of Samsung’s IT & Mobile Communications Division said in a release. “We created Galaxy Fold for those that want to experience what a premium foldable device can do, beyond the limitations of a traditional smartphone.”

The S10 has 5G capabilities, ready for the next generation of mobile technology. Also among the new features is the Dynamic AMOLED Display: Full Screen Experience with Ultrasonic Fingerprint Scanner. As the first HDR10+-certified smartphone (high dynamic range – a visual enhancement feature), the display delivers vivid digital content, and with dynamic tone mapping, users will see a wider range of colour for a brilliant, realistic picture.

The Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ and Galaxy S10e will be available in stores and online beginning March 8 in select markets. Pricing starts at US$899.99 for Galaxy S10, US$999.99 for Galaxy S10+ and US$749.99 for Galaxy S10e. Preorders for the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ and Galaxy S10e begin today. For a limited time in select markets, consumers who pre-order a Galaxy S10 or Galaxy S10+ will receive a pair of Galaxy Buds (US$129.99 value) for free. Listen to your favorite music on the go, and up your fitness game, when you get your hands on the Galaxy S10 earlier than others.

The Galaxy Fold will come to market in the second quarter of 2019.