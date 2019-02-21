Red Force play Hurricanes in St Kitts

Red Force batsman Jason Mohammed

THE TT Red Force will look to bounce back from a heartbreaking loss to Barbados Pride when they play Leeward Islands Hurricanes in the West Indies Four-Day Championships at Warner Park in St Kitts, from 10 am today.

Red Force seemed set for victory after declaring on 247 for six in the second innings, setting the Pride a challenging 324 to win at Kensington Oval in Barbados in the last round. However, Pride captain Jonathan Carter had other ideas cracking 149 not out to steer the Pride to 326/6 and clinch an unlikely win.

The Red Force are bottom of the standings with two wins and four losses from six matches. The TT team will still have high hopes of finishing in the top three as third placed Windward Islands Volcanoes and Red Force are only separated by 16.2 points.

The Red Force will be aiming to continue top form with the bat after scoring two centuries and three half-centuries in the match against the Pride. Lendl Simmons and Jason Mohammed scored 138 and 121 respectively in the first innings and in the second innings Joshua Da Silva made 65, Simmons cracked 65 and captain Denesh Ramdin struck 86.

The Red Force will be without fast bowler Ravi Rampaul as he has to fulfil county cricket commitments in England.

TT RED FORCE: Denesh Ramdin (captain), Jeremy Solozano, Joshua Da Silva, Lendl Simmons, Jason Mohammed, Yannic Cariah, Imran Khan, Bryan Charles, Khary Pierre, Daniel St Clair, Odean Smith, Anderson Phillip, Tion Webster, Mervyn Dillon (coach), David Furlonge (manager/assistant coach), Jason Pilgrim (physio)

STANDINGS

Team*GP*W*L*D*Pts

Guyana*7*5*2*0*112.4

Leewards*6*4*2*0*83.2

Windwards*7*3*4*0*75

Barbados*6*3*3*0*73.6

Jamaica*6*2*4*0*59

TT*6*2*4*0*58.8