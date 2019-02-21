Perfect MIC Tigers cop Alternative title Courts All Sectors Netball League

MIC Tigers improved from last year's runners-up league finish, winning the Courts All Sectors Netball League Alternative Division outright Monday with a match to spare.

MIC Tigers did it in style, mauling Las Lomas Academy 41-13 at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena, Tacarigua.

The Tigers were led by goal-shoot Crystal Jones, who displayed a performance worthy of the league title, scoring 25 goals from 35 attempts, with goal-attack Alliyah Modeste providing the back-up with a clinical 15/21.

The result meant Tigers head into today's final league match against Police Youth Club (PYC) having already been crowned champions after a run of eight straight wins.

They meet PYC, who can seal second spot with a draw, from 7.10 pm.

In the one Championship Division match, last season's third-place league finishers Bermudez United defeated TSTT 47-29.

The result kept Bermudez firmly on top the standings with a fifth straight win.

In Monday's third match, MIC Tigers' Retro Division team edged Jabloteh 22-19.

Today, in the first two Alternative Division matches, struggling Las Lomas will face TT Post from 5.30 pm at the same venue, before USC and Jabloteh meet at 6.20 pm.

There will be a break in the Courts ASNL for the Carnival period after rescheduled matches are played Monday and Tuesday. Action will resume with the start of the Alternative Division knockout competition on March 7.

Results:

Monday

Alternative – MIC Tigers vs Las Lomas 13

Championship – Bermudez 47 vs TSTT 29

Retro – MIC Tigers Jabloteh 19

Tuesday – Alternative

PYC 29 vs Jabloteh 17

Bermudez 24 vs UWI (Y) 21

UWI (X) Defence Force 6

Fixtures

Today – Alternative Division

Las Lomas vs TT Post, 5.30 pm

USC vs Jabloteh, 6.20 pm

MIC vs PYC, 7.10 pm

Monday

Retro – Les Enfants vs MIC -5.30 pm

Championship – Miscellaneous Laventille vs Defence Force, 6.20 pm

Tuesday – Premiership

UTC vs Police, 5.30 pm

Fire vs Las Lomas, 6.45 pm