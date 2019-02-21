Mayaro, Cumuto, Valencia health centres close for works

One health centre and two outreach centres in east Trinidad will be closed this weekend, according to the Eastern Regional Health Authority (ERHA).

In a Thursday evening press release, the ERHA said the Mayaro District Health Facility (MDHF) would be closed from 3 pm on Friday to 3 pm on Sunday to facilitate maintenance works. The authority said that during the closure, accident and emergency (A&E) services could be accessed at the ERHA Learning Resource Centre, Mayaro.

The release added that A&E services would recommence at the MDHF on Sunday, at 3 pm, while all other services would restart from 8 am on Monday.

In a second release on Thursday, the ERHA said the Cumuto and Valencia outreach centres would be closed from 2 pm and 3 pm respectively on Friday, and all services would resume on Monday, at 8 am, at both centres. The ERHA assures the public that all services normally offered at both centres can be accessed at the Sangre Grande Enhanced Health Centre on Ojoe Road, Sangre Grande during the closures. Both centres were closed to facilitate maintenance works.

The ERHA, in the release, apologised for any inconvenience caused.