Man killed in Vistabella shooting

EVEN as police identified a man who was killed in a drive-by shooting in Vistabella yesterday, the search continued up to last evening for the killers as well as the driver of the car in which the victim was shot. The deceased has been identified as Lyndon Beharry of Ojoe Road, Sangre Grande.

Residents of Springvale said that shortly after 1 pm, they heard gunshots and the screeching sounds of vehicles speeding off. On checking, they saw the then-unidentified victim slumped in the front passenger seat of a car at the corner of Vistabella Road and Hubert Rance Street in Vistabella. He was still wearing his seatbelt.

There were numerous bullet holes on the left back door. Police believe the car crashed into a dirt bank and flipped before it came to a halt in the middle of the road. Residents told Newsday that when they heard the crash, they assumed it was an accident.

They saw a man, believed to be the driver, running off while randomly flagging down vehicles. “They are not from this area. We think someone was chasing the car and it went up into the dead-end street by Sumadh Gardens. There they were shot and the car crashed into the dirt bank. As far as we know, no resident, driver or passengers were injured from the shooting,” a resident said.

They told police shots were from automatic guns. Insp Corrie, Sgts Persad and Williams, Cpl Bacchus, PCs Ramlal and Mahabir together with other officers from the Southern Division and Homicide Bureau Region III visited the area.

Up to late yesterday, police had not found the driver of the car in which Beharry was shot or the killers.