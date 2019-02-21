Five Rivers open U-17 account with big win TT East Zone Schools Basketball

FIVE Rivers began their challenge of the TT East Zone Secondary Schools Basketball League yesterday with a confidence-boosting 46-8 win over league debutants Arima Central Secondary in the Under-17 division's Group B.

At the Maloney Indoor Complex, Blessings Brewster and Jovon Boyce each scored a match-high 13 points.

The Under-20 division continued with one Group A match between El Dorado East Secondary and St George's College – two teams also opening their account for the season.

Led by Micah Brown with 13 points and a strong performance from Jelani Blackett, El Dorado East defeated St George's College 37-29.

The league took an unfortunate twist recently as the triple-header carded for Tuesday was forced to cancel because of the withdrawal of Brazil Secondary and Mt Hope Secondary from the Under-17 division. North Eastern College have pulled out from the competition completely.

After the completion of this week's matches, the fixtures will be adjusted to suit the current teams, said league administrator Merere Gonzales.

Today, the first Girls' Under-20 fixture of the season between Manzanilla Secondary and Bishop Anstey tips off in Maloney from 1 pm. Hillview College, defeated on the opening day, go after their first win against San Juan North Secondary in Group A of the Under-20 division.

Results:

Under-17

Five Rivers 46 vs Arima Central Secondary 8

Blessings Brewster 13, Jovon Boyce 13

Under-20

El Dorado East 37 vs St George's College 29