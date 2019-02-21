Bodies found in Petit Valley, Cedros

THE BODIES of two people, believed to be Venezuelan, were found within hours of each other in Petit Valley and Cedros.

Police are now calling for the public's help in identifying them.

The first body was found on Morne Coco Road early this morning. Police told Newsday at about 6 am, a pedestrian was walking along the road, near the spring, when he found the body of a man.

He alerted the police

The man was wearin dark coloured three-quarter jeans, and a black and purple hoodie. His hands were bound and he seemed to have suffered a gunshot wound to the right side of his chest.

A little more than two hours later, at about 8.30 am the body of a woman was found on Fullarton Beach, Cedros.

When Newsday reporters contacted police sources, they said police were still at the scene. At the time they were still trying to determine the identity and age of the woman, who was of a light brown complexion.

Police sources told Newsday no reports of a missing woman had been made in recent times.

More on this as it becomes available.