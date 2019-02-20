Two wounded in Laventille drive by

File photo

Two men are being treated for gunshot wounds they received during a drive-by shooting at Mentor Alley, Laventille, on Tuesday night.

Police said shortly before 7 am, painter Joel Walker, 33, was standing near his home when he saw a white Nissan Tiida stop a short distance away from him.

After hearing gunshots he wan away and felt a burning on his left thigh. On checking he saw he was bleeding.

Walker's brother-in-law, Kenneth Best, 52, was also shot in his right thigh as he was walking towards his home.

Both men were taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital where they were treated.

No one was arrested for the shooting.