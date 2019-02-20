Tunapuna woman missing

MISSING: Pam Drouty Sinanan, 56, was last seen on Monday at First Street, Maingot Road, Tunapuna.

Police investigators and relatives of 56-year-old Pam Droutee Sinanan are asking for the public's assistance in locating her after she disappeared near her Tunapuna home on Monday.

Speaking with Newsday yesterday one of Sinanan's relatives said she was last seen at around 6.20 am on Monday, dressed for work near First Street, Maingot Road, Tunapuna.

He said Sinanan, who worked as a member of administrative staff at Sital College, St Augustine, was not known to lime and go away for extended periods without telling family and friends. He said he was not sure where she could have gone, but said relatives visited her apartment and did not suspect foul play.

Anyone with information on Sinanan are asked to contact the nearest police station or 999.