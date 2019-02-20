Taxi driver killed in Morvant

File photo

Police are investigating the murder of a man identified only as a taxi driver, at Chinapoo Hill, Morvant, last night.

Newsday understands members of the Morvant Police Station were called to the scene at around 10.45 pm, after several gunshots were heard.

Police said the man who appeared to be dark-skinned, in his early thirties and of East Indian descent was found at the side of the road with several gunshot wounds to the head.

Up until this morning the man remained unidentified, but several residents said they knew him as a taxi driver in the area.

In a separate incident members of the Northeastern and Northern Division Police were involved in anti-crime exercises at Blanchisseuse and Maracas, St Joseph, between 10 am to 6 pm on Tuesday.

During these exercises police arrested four men for the possession of a gun, with an extended magazine and some ammunition. All of the men were in their early twenties.

And a 25-year-old man was arrested at Maracas, St Joseph for the possession of 1.8 kilograms of marijuana.