Samsung unveils S10, Galaxy Fold: View photos and specs
Samsung Electronics unveiled its Galaxy Fold and S10 + during a celebration of 10 years of its Galaxy series in San Francisco today.
The Galaxy Fold boasts six cameras, while the S10+ allows advanced video editing and sharing options and a whopping one Terabyte of internal storage.
See the photos and specs of the phones below.
S10 highlights
- An Ultrasonic Fingerprint Scanner
- Pro-Grade Camera with an Ultra Wide Lens and AI Camera
- Wireless PowerShare
- The ability to wirelessly charge another device
- Up to four rear cameras
- Up to 1 TB of built-in storage
Cost
The Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ and Galaxy S10e will be available in stores and online beginning March 8, 2019 in select markets. Pricing starts at $899.99 for Galaxy S10, $999.99 for Galaxy S10+ and $749.99 for Galaxy S10e. Preorders for the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ and Galaxy S10e begin tomorrow, February 21, 2019. For a limited time in select markets, consumers who pre-order a Galaxy S10 or Galaxy S10+ will receive a pair of Galaxy Buds ($129.99 value) for free. Listen to your favorite music on the go, and up your fitness game, when you get your hands on the Galaxy S10 earlier than others.
Galaxy Fold highlights
- Six cameras, a cover camera, a front dual camera and rear triple camera
- Main display: 7.3” QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED (4.2:3) Cover display: 4.6” HD+ Super AMOLED (21:9)
Galaxy Fold will be available in the second quarter of 2019.
