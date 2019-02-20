Road Safety Coordinator urges passengers: Stop errant drivers

Acting Supt for the Central Division Wayne Mystar, left, looks at Police Road Safety Coordinator Constable Brent Batson during this morning's media briefing on road safety, at the Police Administration building, Sackville Street, Port of Spain.

Police Road Safety Co-ordinator Constable Brent Batson is this morning urging passengers to do their part in speaking out against reckless driving, by correcting their drivers when they break the law.

Speaking at this morning's police press briefing on Sackville Street, Port of Spain, Batson told reporters that for the year thus far, 21 people have been killed in road traffic accidents, compared to nine, for the same period last year. The increase he said represented a rise in deaths by 133 per cent.

He said this year was also the first time in history that passengers was the largest category of road deaths.

"I want to take this time to remind passengers in vehicles that they have a key part in identifying when your driver is displaying high risk behaviour and intervening. Whether it is a taxi, your friend, whoever it is, let them know that you're not comfortable the way you're being driven.

"You don't have to stay quiet, it's your life. You're going to be part of the outcome no matter what decision that the driver makes."

Batson also said there was an element of denial on the part of some drivers as they often challenged the decision of police who stopped them for breaking the law.

He urged drivers to be mindful of the law and show consideration to other drivers and their passengers on the roadway not only for the Carnival season but year round.