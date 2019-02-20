President: Social justice a high priority

President Paula-Mae Weekes

As TT joins the rest of the world in celebrating World Day of Social Justice today, President Paula-Mae Weekes has said matters of equal opportunity for employment remain a high priority in TT.

In a release issued by the Office of the President this afternoon, Weekes said social justice forms the basis of any peaceful and progressive society, with values of fairness, equality and justice.

In keeping with this year’s theme of “If You Want Peace & Development, Work for Social Justice,” Weekes said full and equal access to work is integral to improving social justice.

“Here in TT, matters of employment and social protection are high on the national agenda owing to our current economic circumstances.

“To work for social justice means upholding the dignity of our fellow citizens and becoming advocates of safe and secure working environments, job creation and the reduction of discrimination and inequality in the labour market.”

Weekes also urged the nation to strive towards creating a more inclusive society by removing barriers to social opportunities, privileges and wealth to promote equality.