Parents must help discipline their children

THE EDITOR: It worries me whenever I see videos of students fighting and engaging in inappropriate behaviours while in school uniform.

In most cases the videos are taped by students using cell phones and reposted. I always ask myself why would students chose to repost their bad behaviour and indiscipline knowing the dangers of social media.

Teachers and principals are doing their best to maintain discipline in schools but they cannot do it alone. These students also benefit from guidance and counselling and other interventions by the Student Support Services division of the Ministry of Education.

I also see the ministry is getting the police involved within communities in order to address this problem. These are all very good initiatives to help our students.

However, parents must also do more to help their children. They cannot depend only on teachers and the school to deal with these problems which can be addressed at home.

Parents must also spend time to help their children with their schoolwork as part of the solution to better our education system and to make students better citizens of tomorrow.

MARY BRAMBLE, Port of Spain