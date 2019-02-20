No bail for man charged with UZI

PC Roger Moses carrying a UZI sub-machine gun, three hand guns and 74 rounds of ammunition from San Fernando magistrates' court yesterday

A LA ROMAINE man was refused bail a short while ago for possession of a UZI sub-machine gun and three hand guns.

Magistrate Alicia Chankar, presiding in San Fernando magistrates' court, told Zephon Antonio Ali alias 'Porto', 27, of Temple Street, that the Uzi was a prohibited weapon which only the TT regiment and police service had. His arrest stemmed from last Saturday's anti-crime exercise spearheaded by Police Commissioner Gary Griffith in crime hotspots in west Port of Spain and parts of south Trinidad.

Chankar read the indictable charge to Ali, that he also had two Baretta and a Taurus guns. A third charge alleged that he was in possession 74 rounds of ammunition. The guns and ammunition were displayed in court and the magistrated noted their make and registration numbers.

Police prosecutor Cleyon Seedan told Chankar that Ali was charged by PC Roger Moses of the San Fernando CID with having four weapons. He asked Chankar to consider the purpose for having such dangerous weapons and the prevalence of gun-related crimes in TT.

In agreeing with the prosecution's submission, Chankar told Ali that she had to exercise discretion in deciding bail.

"No bail!," the magistrate said, but advised Ali that it was his constitutional right to apply to a judge in chambers for bail.

He was remanded into custody to reappear on March 20.