Morris: Veteran footballers to revive old rivalries Carnival reunion and lime this weekend

Former Strike Squad playes (from left) Clayton Morris, Brian Williams, Hutson Charles and Marvin Faustin will be in Barataria this weekend for a football masters Carnival reunion.

IT is billed to be a gathering of masters, as several of this country’s past top footballers will assemble at the Barataria Sports Complex for a Carnival reunion lime and exhibition match from 4.30pm on Sunday .

The event is being staged by the Veterans Footballers Foundation of TT and will include an under-13 tournament from 10.30am with Trincity Nationals, Trendsetter Hawks, TT Football Maestros and Fyzabad Strikers taking part.

The feature match will see the greats of North taking on their counterparts from South in a masters clash in honour of Pat Small.

Former national football captain Clayton Morris said the occasion will serve as the reunion of old friends and rivalries from the glory days, which will be an opportunity for the “old guys to de-stress on the savannah grass.”

He said, “This event brings a lot more than just meeting old friends. It will be about learning more about life and how to cope with it health-wise and enjoying good moments.”

Morris added, “It’s always a wonderful feeling to be in the company with players of the past who represented the red white and black. I do appreciate them and their ideas, which is motivation by itself, and with those still able to play at this stage adds even more to the event. Experience is the best teacher and we will be looking to put on a good show and renew some of the old spirit that existed among us when we played the game competitively.”

Some of the players set to appear include Dennis Lawrence, Stern John, Russell Latapy, Anthony Streete, Ron La Forest, Anton Corneal, Arnold Dwarika, Miguel Hackett, Marvin Faustin, Philbert Jones, Leonson Lewis, Floyd Lawrence, Steve David, Russell Monroe, Larry Joseph, Hutson Charles, Ancil Elcock, Michael Maurice, Kerry Jamerson, Marlon Morris, Brian Williams, Anthony Sherwood, Angus Eve, Gary Glasgow, Clayton Ince, Ross Russell, Clint Marcelle and Reynold Carrington among others. Admission is free to the public.