Mentally-ill man climbs tower

LAUREL V WILLIAMS

A mentally-ill man took off his clothes, then climbed a cell tower at St Mary’s Village in Moruga today. The man, who lives at Basse Terre Village, Moruga, is an out-patient of the psychiatric ward of the San Fernando General Hospital.

Police said at about 1 pm, he stripped and climbed the tower despite pleas from concerned residents to come down. A video circulating on social media shows him climbing the tower.

St Mary’s police and Princes Town fire officers were called and the man eventually climbed down.

Residents said it was not the first time he had done so. About two years ago, he climbed one near the Moruga Secondary School.