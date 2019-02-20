Man killed in Springvale shooting
POLICE are investigating a murder in Springvale where an unidentified man was shot in what police believe to be a drive-by shooting. Residents said that shortly after 1 pm, they heard gunshots and the screeching sounds of vehicles.
When they checked, they saw the man slumped in the front passenger seat of a car at the corner of Vistabella Road and Hubert Ranch Street in Vistabella.
There were numerous bullet holes on the left back door. Police believe the car crashed into a dirt bank and flipped before it came to a halt in the middle of the road.
