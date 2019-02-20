Kerston is finalist in National Junior Calypso Monarch

Kerston Millar, 14, in the finals of the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisation (TUCO)/First Citizens National Junior Calypso Monarch competition next Monday at the Grand Stand of the Queen’s Park Savannah in Port of Spain.

Kinnesha George-Harry

Kerston Millar, 14, will be heading to the Grand Stand of the Queen's Park Savannah in Port of Spain next Monday (February 25) to represent Tobago at the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisation (TUCO)/First Citizens National Junior Calypso Monarch competition.

He earned his place in the finals of the competition singing More Love, Less Blood, a song composed by his mother, Shelley Armstrong, with help from calypsonian Prince Unique Jeffrey Thomas.

A student of Bishops High School, Millar, in an interview on Monday, said he was overjoyed at the news of his making it into the top 15 finalists.

“I am happy, I’m proud and with Mummy’s help… I know I would continue to do well,” he said.

Of his calypso, he said:

“My song encourages the people of Trinidad and Tobago to live in love. The murder rate has been steadily increasing over the years, so my plea through this song is for us to life in more love and less blood,” he said.

Millar has been singing calypso for the past five years.

“I love performing arts and culture… delivery through singing is how I choose to bring messages.

“With the current crime rate and how Trinidad and Tobago is going now, I wanted to make a difference. So, I am making a difference through calypso,” he said.

As to his readiness for next Monday’s finals, Millar said “with a little more practice, I would be,”

Armstrong, who was with her son for this interview, said she was proud of his accomplishment.

“I feel proud… I am elated about Kerston’s selection into the finals. It’s a great feeling. Very happy and excited,” she said.