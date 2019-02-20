Kaiso House to honour Trotman tonight

Bill Trotman

GARY CARDINEZ

Kaiso House will salute cultural icon Bill Trotman aka Trinidad Bill for his long and distinguished contribution to the Carnival arts.

Entitled Celebrating Trinidad Bill the event is schedule to take place today from 8 pm at Kaiso House calypso tent in the Carnival City, Queen’s Park Savannah (opposite Napa), Port of Spain.

Bill Trotman was one of the foundation MCs in the history of Kaiso House and served selflessly in the development of the tent’s profile in the world of Carnival entertainment.

An artiste of international stature, Trinidad Bill is known as a poet with a number of published collections as well as a spoken-word artiste who has released recordings on his own label.

He is a distinguished visual artist whose work has been embraced by Studio 66 of Barataria and master artist LeRoy Clark. Trinidad Bill’s work has been exhibited as the National Museum for Calypso History Month. Some of his works are also posted at Nalis.

Trinidad Bill is a founding member of the original Morvant Ebonites Steel Orchestra. He worked his way through North America as a folk dancer, comedian and cabaret act. For many calypso lovers Trinidad Bill is known for calypso hits. It was the immense success of Back to School which propelled him to stardom.

He is considered by many as a true patriot and a true icon of Carnival. He recently celebrated his 85th birthday and today he is eagerly making preparations to hit the road on Carnival days in traditional masquerade.

Here is a true giant who walks amongst us. A man who fought for artiste rights for the introduction of performing rights in this country and the formation of the Copyright Organisation (COTT).

He also served on the national executive of the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisation (TUCO) during its formative years.

The public is invited to join with Kaiso House in the celebration of Trinidad Bill this evening.