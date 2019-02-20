Hillview one win from SSCL crown

St Benedict’s Joshua James on the attack against Naprima College in the Powergen Secondary Schools Cricket League yesterday at Lewis Street, San Fernando.

HILLVIEW College can seal the PowerGen Secondary Schools Cricket League (SSCL) premier division 50-over title next week, after winning their fifth straight match in round five yesterday.

If Hillview defeat Shiva Boys Hindu College next Tuesday in the penultimate round and earn enough bonus points, the defending champions will clinch the title.

On potentially winning the title next week, Hillview coach Richard Kelly said, "It will be very good to seal it with a game to spare, but we still have to wait and see what the Lord will give us in terms of the weather and how we perform on the day."

Kelly said Shiva Boys, third on the standings before yesterday's matches, will be a challenge in round six. "They won't be a walk in the park. We'll have to go out there and play good, hard cricket."

Yesterday, Hillview widened their lead at the top of the standings with a convincing performance against arch-rivals Presentation College, Chaguanas at Honeymoon Park in Tunapuna.

Hillview captain Navin Bidaisee slammed a scintillating 113 to propel the defending champions to a massive 350 for seven in 50 overs.

Hillview also got valuable knocks from Leonardo Julien and Andy Mahase, who struck 46 and 39 not out respectively. Isaiah Ali was the best bowler for Presentation with one for 38.

In reply, Presentation struggled but batted out the overs, getting to 169/9 in 50 overs to earn a "losing draw". Aaron Bankay struck 43, Joseph Rasheed scored 25 not out and Joel Sutherland chipped in with 25 for Presentation. Fast bowler Jean-Phillipe Barrie grabbed 4/41 for Hillview, Vikash Boodram took 3/18 and spinner Bidaisee snatched 2/29.

Naparima, second in the standings before yesterday's matches, lost to St Benedict's College at Naparima Ground in San Fernando. St Benedict's posted 266 all out in 49.1 overs with Joshua James lashing 89 and Crystian Thurton cracking 87. Bowling for Naparima, Cephas Cooper (2/12), Darren Samlal (2/32) and Avinash Mahabirsingh (2/49) shared the wickets.

In reply, Cooper top scored with 87 but Naparima fell short and were dismissed for 235 in 48.3 overs. Kyle Roopchand contributed 38, but Jonathan Frederick took 3/32 and Hasim Headley grabbed 2/24 to help St Benedict's to victory.

SUMMARISED SCORES:

Barrackpore West 60 (20.3 overs) (Nicholas Ali 5/29, Isaiah Gomez 3/18, Andre Wallace 2/6) vs Shiva Boys Hindu 63/1 (12.4 overs) (Gregory Nandlal 24 not out, Lorenzo Loubon 22). Shiva Boys won by nine wickets.

Vishnu Boys Hindu 206/8 (50 overs) (Leonardo Francis 81, Rajeev Ramnath 50, Giovanni Gajadhar 25; Jacob Young-Cassim 3/41) vs Fatima 207/6 (41 overs) (Chadeon Raymond 62, Michael Ambard 52, Andel Nicholas 32; Leonardo Francis 2/27). Fatima won by six wickets.

Hillview 350/7 (50 overs) (Navin Bidaisee 113, Leonardo Julien 46, Andy Mahase 39 not out; Isaiah Ali 1/38) vs Presentation, Chaguanas 169/9 (50 overs) (Aaron Bankay 43, Joseph Rasheed 25 not out, Joel Sutherland 25; Jean-Phillipe Barrie 4/41, Vikash Boodram 3/18, N Bidaisee 2/29). Hillview earned full points; Presentation earn losing draw.

St Benedict's 266 (49.1 overs) (Joshua James 89, Crystian Thurton 87; Cephas Cooper 2/12, Darren Samlal 2/32, Avinash Mahabirsingh 2/49) vs Naparima 235 (48.3 overs) (C Cooper 87, Kyle Roopchand 38; Jonathan Frederick 3/32, Hasim Headley 2/24). St Benedict's won by 31 runs.