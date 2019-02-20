Curlissa scores kaiso hat-trick at RBL

Curlissa “Soca Lissa” Charles-Mapp performs at Republic Bank’s annual staff calypso competition, Ruction, last Friday at the staff sports club in Barataria.

Republic Bank Ltd's (RBL) Curlissa "Soca Lissa" Charles-Mapp defended her calypso title, for the third consecutive year, at the Bank’s annual Ruction competition, held at their Barataria Sports Club, on Friday night.

Charles-Mapp, who is attached to the High Street, San Fernando branch, wowed the judges

with Let's Uphold Our Legacy – Blue Army, which celebrates the Bank’s rich history. In addition to the first place, she received the challenge trophy and a cash prize. She also walked away with the Best Banking Tune award and now holds the record for the most Ruction titles at five, having also won in 2013 and 2014, said a media release.

The competition, which is an annual staple on the Bank’s calendar, has given staff an opportunity to display their singing and performing abilities for the past 25 years. The staff members attend a series of rehearsals and competed for the top three prizes as well as six special prizes.

Second place went to the San Juan trio FB Live. Jaleel Frank aka “Frankie”, Darren

Ramcharitar better known as “Balki” and Tyron “Mr Live” Carter had the audience hooked with their RBL Soca Chutney. The trio also won the “People’s Choice” award.

Melissa Allen, who is attached to the bank’s trust services division, claimed the third

place trophy with her calypso Mind Yuh Business.

Judges for the night were John Arnold, head of the Copyright Organisation of Trinidad and Tobago (COTT); Colin Greaves, cultural aficionado and communications

professional and Derek Lewis, managing director of Eventology TT.

The prize for best social commentary went to Forex’s Gabrielle “Queen G” Farley

who also won the best rookie title. Adrian “Always Kreative” Emily of Park Street copped the road march title with Samuel Sookoo of the Westmall Branch taking the most humorous trophy.

Special guest artistes Swappi, Teddyson John and Sekon Sta entertained the audience and the D’All Stars band, featuring headliners Blaxx and Ricardo Drue, kept party goers on their feet well into the wee hours of the morning. DJ Alicia "D Dutchess" Awai, was also on hand to provide music.