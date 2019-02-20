Couple to stand trial for museum director’s murder

John Smith

A couple charged with the murder of museum director Dr Claire Broadbridge in September 2017, has been committed to stand trial.

The two, John Smith, 36, and his common-law wife Virginia Nedd, 34, were committed to stand trial last Thursday by Chief Magistrate Maria Busby Earle-Caddle, who presided over the preliminary inquiry which began on January 15.

Dr. Broadbridge, 80, a former director of the National Museum and Art Gallery, of Fondes Amandes Road, St. Ann’s, was found dead at her home on September 2, 2017, with her throat slit and stab wounds about the body. Her body was discovered in a bedroom, after fire officers responded to a report of a fire at the house, which left the living room partially destroyed.

Both Smith and Nedd, of Morvant, were charged by acting Insp Glendon Richards, of Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region One, on September 13, 2017.