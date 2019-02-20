Caretaker held on estate gets bail

THE 41-year-old caretaker arrested on Tuesday has been granted $75,000 bail for allegedly having a gun and eight rounds of ammunition on an estate in Arima.

The accused appeared yesterday before Arima magistrate Joanne Connor and pleaded not guilty to the two charges. Police from the Northern Division Task Force searched the premises at Orange Estate, Heights of Aripo, where they allegedly found the Walther pistol and eight rounds of 9mm ammunition. He was the only person on the estate and police arrested him. PC Brewster laid the charges.

Yesterday, attorney Terry Boyer applied for bail for the accused man. The attorney told the magistrate that his client has no pending matters or previous convictions. Boyer said his client has a fixed address and is not a flight risk as he does not have a passport.

Apart from the $75,000 surety bail, the magistrate gave a cash alternative of $15,000 and adjourned the case to March 20. Legal officer Cpl Bain prosecuted.