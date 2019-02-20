Camacho, Bless survive tough weekend of fishing

BEST ANGLER: Joshua Camacho of Team Bless with his 31-pound wahoo caught over the weekend. PHOTO BY RONALD DANIEL

JOSHUA Camacho and his team, Bless, captured all the prizes in a tough weekend for participants at the TT Game Fishing Association Wahoo Blowout 2019 at the Trinidad and Tobago Yacht Club, Chaguaramas. The event, which was sponsored by Budget Marine, had 19 boats and 72 anglers, including 11 juniors.

Camacho, who won best angler and heaviest Wahoo, was the lone participant to catch any Wahoo over the both days of competition. He caught a 31-pounder on Saturday and the next day held one weighing 22.5 pounds. Speaking on behalf of the organisers, Marilyn Sheppard said, “It was really hard fishing, they had to go all the way off the Tobago coast to catch those fishes.” Team Scatter Brain, comprising six juniors, won the best action shot of the two-day event.

Awards:

Best Male Angler – Joshua Camacho (Team 'Bless)

Heaviest Wahoo – Joshua Camacho ( 31 lbs Wahoo)

Best Boat – Team Bless

Best Action Shot – Team Scatter Brain