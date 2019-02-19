TTRFU youth development symposium attracts 150

THE TT Rugby Football Union (TTRFU) recently hosted its youth development symposium at the Youth Training Centre (YTC), Golden Grove Road, Arouca.

The event was organised by the TTRFU’s youth development co-ordinator and assistant secretary/treasurer Karl Muckette and consisted of presentations and practical sessions:

The sessions covered risky behaviours and sexually transmitted illness – Dr Isaac and the Red Cross; delinquency desistance and violence prevention – YTC mentoring team; the basics of financial literacy – Karume Rauseo; considerations in starting your own business – Emile Jobity, entrepreneur; small-sided games – TTRFU’s youth development officers; trial rugby games – TT men’s under-19 team.

The TTRFU’s nine youth development officers were required to assemble ten or more youths under their charge to attend the symposium, which resulted in approximately 150 youths taking part in the event.

There was also an element of character-building in the programme, as the youths toured the facility and interacted with particular inmates, who shared their experiences prior to and during their incarceration.

The symposium culminated after a trial match between the men’s under-19 national players.

TTRFU president Colin Peters said the symposium was a major success, paid tribute to Muckette for his hard work and determination and thanked Supt of YTC Scanterbury for facilitating the event.

He added that the TTRFU was not only about creating great rugby players but good citizens and helping develop the young people of TT.