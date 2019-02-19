Tell them how you really feel: Parliament committee wants feedback on traffic

Heavy traffic along Mosquito creek, La Romaine . File photo.

What causes traffic? What can be done to reduce traffic congestion? Are the current measures effective?

These are the questions being looked at by the Joint Select Committee on Land and Physical Infrastructure of the Parliament of TT.

The Parliament is looking for public feedback through a survey it shared to its social media pages last week.

The committee is conducting an inquiry into the effectiveness of measures in place to reduce traffic congestion on the nation’s roadways.

According to the survey the committee wants to know about the measures in place to reduce traffic congestion and to determine whether these measures are effective.

The committee will also examine the traffic patterns in TT and the respective major contributors to congestion, as well as determine the economic and social costs of traffic congestion.

You can complete the survey here.