Siparia man reported missing

MANIRAM Ramsaroop left his home at Robert Hill, Siparia on Saturday, but never returned home.

His son reported him missing on Sunday. The 46-year-old Ramsaroop is of East Indian descent; five footsix inches tall; slim built and clean-shaven, with a dark brown complexion and short black hair.

He was last seen wearing a black and white shirt and long black pants with slippers.

Anyone with information about Ramsaroop's whereabouts is asked to call the police at 999, 911, 800-TIPS or any police station or text/WhatsApp 482-GARY. No photo has yet been supplied.