N Touch
Tuesday 19 February 2019
follow us
News

Siparia man reported missing

MANIRAM Ramsaroop left his home at Robert Hill, Siparia on Saturday, but never returned home.

His son reported him missing on Sunday. The 46-year-old Ramsaroop is of East Indian descent; five footsix inches tall; slim built and clean-shaven, with a dark brown complexion and short black hair.

He was last seen wearing a black and white shirt and long black pants with slippers.

Anyone with information about Ramsaroop's whereabouts is asked to call the police at 999, 911, 800-TIPS or any police station or text/WhatsApp 482-GARY. No photo has yet been supplied.

Today's Most Popular
Today's Most Popular
Comments

Reply to "Siparia man reported missing"

News