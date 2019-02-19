One person in hospital after Church’s Chicken fire

One woman is being treated at the Port of Spain General Hospital after she reportedly collapsed during a fire at a Church's Chicken Restaurant in Maraval this morning.

Fire officers said the fire started in one of the air conditioning ducts at the restaurant at around 10 am. Staff and customers smelled smoke and saw the fire coming from one of the ceiling ducts.

The Woodbrook Fire Station was called and officers responded. Fire officers said the blaze was small and no one was seriously injured during the fire.

Asked the cause of the blaze, fire officers said it was most likely due to a build up of grease, dust and other materials in the ducts which could cause a fire.

