North Park to be reviewed Pan Elders hold top Panorama place

South-based steelband Pan Elders remained in the top position after Sunday’s semifinal round of the Panorama competition in the Medium Band category.

Playing in position five, the band amassed 275 points for its performance of Scrunter’s (Owen Reyes Johnson) The Will, arranged by Duvone Stewart.

Placing second was Courts Sound Specialists of Laventille, whoplayed The Phung-uh Nung Sweet by the Mighty Duke (Kelvin Pope). They got 273 points from the Seion Gomez arrangement of the song.

Tobago band Katzenjammers placed third with 272 points. They played a Terrence “BJ” Marcelle arrangement of Stranger composed by Winston “Shadow” Bailey, one of the three artistes in whose honour the competition is being held this year. The other two are Ken “Professor” Philmore and Winston Scarborough, the Original De Fosto Himself.

Couva Joylanders and Curepe Scherzando who thrilled the crowd placed fourth and fifth respectively.

Pan Trinbago president Beverly Ramsey-Moore, speaking in the aftermath of the Panorama semifinal at the Queen’s Park Savannah, said: “In terms of the production, I think it was very good. It was the first time in a very long time that the show finished at 11.30 pm.

“As for the music and performances of the various bands, they were of a very high standard.”

Asked about the “North Park” concept for the event, Ramsey-Moore said when her executive took office in October 2018 it was met with a decision already made.

“We fought with all our might to increase the amount of people that were allowed to go there, or else it would only have been limited to 1,000 people.”

There were some 4,500 patrons in the North Park on Sunday.

Ramsey-Moore added: “But it did not provide that closeness , love, togetherness and unity that the patrons were accustomed to. Even for the bands who would normally feed off of the North Stand vibe, they did not get it.”

She saidt it was a learning experience and hopefully the North Stand will return.

Ramsey-Moore also wanted to make it clear that Pan Trinbago was not responsible for an initial ban on coolers in the area.

“I don’t know where that came from. I think those at the gates were confused. What I was aware of is the National Carnival Commission (NCC) special committee with responsibility for the infrastructure didn’t want the bringing in of tables, as it would have taken up extra space. But one phone call changed that.

“Pan Trinbago is not taking blows for what is not its responsibility. We are responsible for what goes on on the stage.”

The Medium Conventional Bands results are: