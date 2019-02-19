Naps look to keep pressure on Hillview

Naparima's Kyle Roopchan plays a shot against Presentation College in the previous round of the Powergen Secondary Schools Cricket League. PHOTO BY VASHTI SINGH

NAPARIMA will be aiming to continue their win streak against St Benedict's College in round five today and keep their chances alive of capturing the 2019 PowerGen Secondary Schools Cricket League premiership division 50-over title.

It is expected to be a keen battle in south from 10 am between second-placed Naparima and fourth-placed St Benedict's College at Naparima Ground in San Fernando. After losing in round one to defending champions Hillview College, Naparima have won three games on the trot.

St Benedict's, despite having a number of national youth players, have been inconsistent and will need to win their remaining three matches to have any chance of winning the title.

Naparima manager Percy Samlalsingh said his team are in a must-win situation in every game with Hillview showing no sign of letting up.

"That is the plan right now – keep winning all our games and hopefully they (Hillview) drop points somewhere down the line. (We are) hoping somebody returns the favour for us (and defeat Hillview) because it is out of our hands, but we have to do our job (and continue winning)."

Samlalsingh is anticipating a challenging match against St Benedict's.

He said, "The premiership is only eight teams, so it is very competitive and I must give respect to St Benedict's because they have some quality players individual-wise. Every game is played on its merit, so we go out tomorrow and do our best."

Leaders Hillview will be eyeing their fifth straight victory when they face rivals Presentation College, Chaguanas at Honeymoon Park in Tunapuna.

Hillview are coming off a default win over Barrackpore West Secondary in the last round. Sixth-placed Presentation will want to bounce back after suffering a tough 11-run loss to Naparima in a low-scoring contest. Presentation seemed poised for victory after dismissing Naparima for 150 in 38.1 overs, but could only muster 139 all out in 44.2 overs in response.

In other matches today, third-placed Shiva Boys Hindu College will be favourites against last-placed Barrackpore West Secondary at the Metronomes Ground in Penal and fifth-placed Fatima College will play seventh-placed Vishnu Boys Hindu College at Fatima Ground in Mucurapo.

STANDINGS

Team*Pts

Hillview*67

Naparima*57

Shiva Boys*48

St Benedict's*40

Fatima*40

Presentation, Chaguanas*34

Vishnu Boys*29

Barrackpore West*9

TODAY'S FIXTURES:

Naparima College vs St Benedict's College, Naparima College

Shiva Boys Hindu College vs Barrackpore West Secondary, Metronomes Ground

Fatima College vs Vishnu Boys Hindu College, Fatima Ground

Hillview College vs Presentation College, Chaguanas, Honeymoon Park