MATT: Watch your words, Gary

SAYING the media’s role is to cover all angles of a subject, the Media Association of TT (MATT) on Monday urged Police Commissioner Gary Griffith to be more careful in his choice of words, so as to not create an impression he opposes a free press.

“The Media Association of Trinidad and Tobago would like to put on record that the duty of all journalists is to report all sides of a story not just selected viewpoints,” said a MATT statement yesterday, referring to Griffith’s recent claim that some news stories are biased towards criminals.

MATT said while Griffith is free to give his views on how journalists conduct their duties, press freedom is a cornerstone of our democracy.

“Mr Griffith has repeatedly used his right to freedom of speech to sarcastically refer to media houses and journalists he does not agree with.” While it is his right to question any report in the print and broadcast media, MATT suggested. he be “more temperate” in his words so as not to create the impression he is not in support of a free press.

"MATT's recent conversation with the Police Commissioner was one we felt positive about and we take the opportunity to remind him that he is not at war with the media nor is the media at war with him or the Police Service.