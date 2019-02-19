Man to be charged with killing Mariana Moonisar

Mariana Moonisar

DEPUTY Director of Public Prosecutions Joan Honore-Paul has given police instructions to charge a 24-year-old labourer from California with the murder of Mariana Moonisar.

The suspect, who lives at Ninth Street in Dow Village, is expected to face a Couva magistrate this afternoon.

Moonisar, 28, worked as an administrative clerk at the Parliament.

Last year, on August 3, two gunmen shot at the Nissan Tiida she was driving home from work at about 5.30 pm. Moonisar was shot in the head on Esperanza Road in Couva, close to her family’s home at George Street.

Her father, Roopchan Moonisar, 56, was in the front seat and was shot in the left cheek. He had emergency surgery at the San Fernando General Hospital, where doctors removed a bullet.

The suspect is also to be charged with wounding Roopchan with intent to cause him grievous bodily harm, as well as gun and ammunition-related charges.

A few days ago, legal officer PC Kyrn Lewis of the Homicide Bureau Region III submitted a file to the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions and today Honore-Paul gave the instructions.

Police from Homicide Bureau Region III and Central Division are continuing investigations.