Machel, Mr Killa wow fans at Soca Spree

Machel Montano performs at Soca Spree hosted by Brothers With Vision (BWV) Entertainment as part of the Tobago Love Soca (TLS) weekend last Friday night at the Canoe Bay Bay Resort.

Kinnesha George-Harry

Hundreds of partygoers flocked to the Canoe Bay Beach Resort to enjoy performances by their favourite soca artistes, including headline act, Machel Montano, as Brothers With Vision (BWV) Entertainment presented their signature fete, Soca Spree, as a part of the Tobago Love Soca (TLS) weekend.

Now in its 14th year, Soca Spree kickstarts the Carnival season in Tobago. Other artistes at the event included Preedy, Voice, Patrice Roberts, Blaxx, Nadia Batson, Lyrical, Mr Killa, Skinny Fabulous and Neil ‘Iwer’ George.

“The line-up was simply irresistible,” said one happy fan.

Mr Killa (Hollis Mapp) performed his 2019 song, Run With It, with fans picking up persons, as well as available items including two plastic barrels, to run with.

Last Wednesday, the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) issued a warning to citizens that their actions during the performance of this song could lead to breaking the law. Mr Killa told fans to pick up what rightfully belonged to them. He has said reviews for the song have been way more positive than negative and it has been bringing people together in a unique way, and he is overwhelmed by partygoers’ response.

Montano rendered a sterling performance for the Tobago audience, giving them such hits as Toco Loco, Fast Wine, Soca Kingdom, Mr Fete and Famalay, among others.

Performing after Montano, Iwer had the difficult task of keeping the crowd’s attention as many people could be seen leaving the venue.

The TLS weekend took place from February 15-17 with three major events - Soca Spree, Dusk In White and Wet N Wild.