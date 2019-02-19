Exodus drops Rag Storm for Savannah Grass

Republic Bank Exodus has changed its song of choice for the Panorama final to the hugely popular Savannah Grass by Kees Dieffenthaller.

The band placed low down the pack in ninth position with 265 points after playing Rag Storm by Austin "SuperBlue" Lyons at last Sunday's semi-final held at Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain.

Newsday understands that the band began rehearsal of its new song tonight, and according to its manager, Ainsworth Mohammed, they will be taking night to make day to get the arrangement right. Arranger Pelham Goddard said the reason for the change was that Rag Storm was not working for them. He said: "We have chosen Savannah Grass because it is very popular and perhaps the judges will know that song better and like it."

Ironically, Exodus' first ever Panorama win came in 1992 when they played Savannah Party, a composition of Goddard and Desmond Waithe sung by David Rudder. The band got more titles in 2001, 2003 and 2004 when they played War by the late Winston Scarborough, the Original De Fosto Himself, one of this year's Panorama honourees.

Goddard says he is optimistic about his chances now with the new popular song, since Harmonites and Tokyo had switched songs in the distant past with great results. Panorama final is carded for March 2.