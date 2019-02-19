Dr Chatoorgoon: CT scanners at Couva Hospital can help SFGH

San Fernando General Hospital. Photo Jeff Mayers

FOR yet another week, CT scanners at the San Fernando General Hospital (SFGH) remain down. Former SFGH medical director Dr Anand Chatoorgoon is proposing that to alleviate the suffering of the poor and the sick the CT scanners which are sitting idly in the Couva Children’s Hospital (CCH) could be used to service the SFGH.

For the past three weeks, the CT scanners at the SFGH have not been in operation as they awaited parts that had to be ordered from abroad.

Senior hospital sources told the Newsday the unavailability of cash, estimated at over $500,000 to purchase parts for the 16 and 64 slices scanners, have been the major keep back as the new service provider engaged by the South West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA) has demanded payment upfront.

Staff who wished not to be identified said the unavailability of the scanners has greatly inconvenienced patients and doctors, who are unable to properly diagnose patients so as to treat and discharge them. Urgent cases that can’t afford to go to a private nursing home were being sent to Mt Hope (Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex) via ambulance once they could have been accommodated.

Sources yesterday said the parts did arrive and efforts were made to install them over the weekend, but the machines were still not up and running.

Chatoorgoon confirmed the machines were down. He also explained that when doctors could not confirm a diagnosis, they would be reluctant to release patients, and this could add to overcrowding at the hospital.

“You need laboratory and radiological tests to confirm a diagnosis before you start your treatment and/or discharge your patients. The tragedy of it all is that there is a modern-up-to-date CT scanner sitting idle at the Couva’s Children Hospital that can be used. There are more state-of-the-art equipment at the CCH, MRI’s, ultra sound machines, machines for radiological procedures which are all idle. Chances are the warranty on these equipments may have already expired.”

Chatoorgoon said Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh was aware of the availability of the equipment collecting dust at Couva and should have made it available to the SFGH where poor people are suffering.

“CT scans cost in the thousands of dollars from $3,000 upwards depending on what area of the body requires scanning. Some people just can’t afford. “

He called on Government to put aside the politics and treat with “people who are ketching their tails.”