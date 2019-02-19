CXC markers need to be paid

Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) markers for the May/June 2018 examination are calling on those responsible for paying workers to expedite the process.

Speaking to Newsday today, a woman who worked at the Woodbrook Secondary School as an assistant supervisor last year said workers were yet to be paid for their services, while some workers' paperwork had still not been processed.

She said the situation had become very frustrating because she was expecting her cheque to help her pay some bills.

“In the middle of October I was told my documents were in audit. When I went again in December in 2018, the excuse was that it was not ready and, up to January 2, 2019, I was told the same thing."