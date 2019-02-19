Couple detained after doubles vendor’s murder

Two people including the close female relative of a Chaguanas doubles vendor are in police custody after they were arrested attempting to flee the country earlier this morning.

Police said between 8 pm and 10 pm last night, doubles vendor Dhroop Jerome Jagessar, 66, was setting up his doubles factory at Chase Village, Chaguanas, when he was accosted by a man who chopped him several times.

Hours later at around 2 am today, a 21-year-old man and the victim's relative, who is 52, were detained by airport security after they were acting suspiciously while trying to board a plane to Guyana.

Freeport Police were called in and on questioning, the woman told police that Jagessar was chopped and left at his business place.

Police went to the scene and had to break the lock to enter. They found his body with several chop wounds.

Both suspects are assisting police with their investigations.