CEPEP worker gunned down

File photo

One man is dead and another wounded after a shooting at Cameron Road, Petit Valley, earlier today.

Police said at around 9.30 am Shaquille Mendes, 23, and his friend Shandelle Thomas were working as part of a Community Environmental Protection and Enrichment Programme (CEPEP) gang when a man approached the group and shot both men several times.

Mendes died at the scene, while Thomas was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police said neither men were known to them and are working on establishing a motive for the killing.