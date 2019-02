Belmont murder victim identified

File photo

A man who was shot and killed in Durant St, Belmont, early Monday morning was identified as 25-year-old Rhondel Horsford.

Police said Horsford was shot eight times by his attacker at around 6 am. He collapsed in a drain and was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital by police where he died an hour later.

Police said Horsford was not known to them and are continuing inquiries into his murder.