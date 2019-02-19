Arouca prisoners complain of water shortage

File photo. Photo by Jeff Mayers

While the Prison Service is trying to rectify a water shortage at the remand facility at the Golden Grove Prison in Arouca, several prisoners are complaining that the conditions present serious health issues, as some have not showered since last Sunday.

Newsday spoke yesterday to prison officers who said they were working with the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) to have a more reliable supply and were optimistic.

However some inmates told Newsday tensions were high among the prison population as they were irritable and dirty from the lack of water.

An officer said the prison's water supply varied depending on the time, as they got water from either the Hollis Reservoir or the Arena sub-station, with one valve to alternate the direction of water.

He said despite this, he was confident that the situation would be resolved.