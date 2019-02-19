11 SHACKS BURNT AT KING’S WHARF

Fire Officers an the scene of a fire which destroyed the shacks of 11 fishermen at Kings Wharf, San Fernando. PHOTO BY ANSEL JEBODH

ELEVEN shacks at King’s Wharf, San Fernando, were destroyed on Monday night in a fire believed to be as a result of arson.

The affected residents said they lost thousands of dollars worth of fishing equipment and other personal items. A van and car were also scorched by the fire which started at about 10.30 pm.

No one was injured and fisherfolk used the shacks as storage facilities. They believe the fire was set in an attempt by someone to get them out of the area which is earmarked for the San Fernando waterfront redevelopment project.

“There is a great possibility the development has something to do with this. For more than 20 years, the authorities have been trying to move the fisherfolk without giving anything. Maybe, this is a technical way of getting fisherfolk out. I cannot doubt that,” said Salim Gool. He is the president of the San Fernando Fishing Co-operative Society.

Gool said he has attended 50 to 60 meetings from 1995 to now, discussing the development of the wharf which still lacks proper facilities.

Fisherwoman Stella Rassul, 31, is calling on the authorities for financial assistance saying the family lost items, including two boat engines. Rassul lives at Retrench Village with her common-law husband, Dhanraj Goolcharan, 48, and their four children ages 15, 13, nine and 16 months.

“I was at sea when I saw the smoke. When I reached back, it was already burnt. I started fishing since I was 13. I never went to school and I have my family to take care off. We lost about $25,000 to $30,000 worth of items and this is our livelihood,” Goolcharan said.

Looking at the family’s scorched car, he said: “This is my hand and foot. This is our transport. I cannot go on the road with this because police tickets could cost me more than the car itself.”

Boat owner and fisherman Azarrd Ali on three occasions since December, fishermen put out fires at the shacks.

“We never made a report because we did not really pay mind. These houses do not have electricity and people are not cooking. The fires were happening just so. We want assistance because we are already under pressure with the increase and change in gas prices,” Ali said.

Fire officers from Mon Repos are investigating.