Tidal Wave coach hails impact of Torpedoes meet

Anjanie Ramesar-Soom, front left, manager, corporate responsibility and community relations at TSTT, presents the trophy for the top team to Tidal Wave Aquatics' coach Hazel Haynes during the closing ceremony of Torpedoes Swim Team's first annual invitational long course competition recently. Looking on are Torpedoes’ reconciliation officer Kevon Thomas, right, and members of Tidal Wave.

TIDAL Wave Aquatics coach Hazel Haynes has hailed the impact of the recent inaugural Torpedoes long course invitational meet which swam off at the National Aquatics Centre, Couva

Tidal Wave were crowned champions and Haynes said it was a tremendous opportunity for young swimmers to test their current level. The first-time tourney was sponsored by communications solutions provider, bmobile.

Tidal Wave’s Anpherne Bernard was in stunning form, shattering the national 9-10 boys 50m breaststroke record in 37.70 seconds, surpassing Josiah Changar’s previous record by 0.39s. Bernard also captured gold in the 50m freestyle, 50m backstroke and 200m individual medley as well as two silver and one bronzel.

On her team’s impressive display, Haynes said, “This meet gave all contestants a chance to see where they’re at competitively. We are very happy with Anpherne’s record-breaking swim partnered with all our other stand-out performances. The kids topped the majority of all their contested categories. Our plan is to get as much of our swimmers in prime shape for the final national long course which also serves as a Carifta qualifier. Kudos to bmobile for their sponsorship of this meet.”

TSTT’s Manager Corporate Responsibility and Community Relations Anjanie Ramesar-Soom was on-hand to present the top swimmers with their respective individual and club prizes. One week prior, bmobile was also at the forefront of sponsoring the National Secondary Schools’ Swim Meet.

Ramesar-Soom said bmobile has come on board with swimming and will continue to be a partner for the sport.

She said, “We have increased our emphasis on youth development through sport in 2019. This is our second swimming event for the year and we will continue to lend our support to sport in any way. Like bmobile, sport connects us and brings us closer to together as a community and country. By extension. bmobile is driven to invest in sport and the betterment of our citizens.”

Torpedoes founder, president and coach Ronald Corke expressed his gratitude to the main sponsors for their timely financial intervention. This was their first meet at held at the National Aquatic Centre and he said the club is intent on continuing its pursuit of swim development.

“Altogether a total of 189 athletes came out and participated over the two-day period,” he said. “It was indeed a success and, with the assistance of bmobile, it is our vision to see corporate TT come on board to support the development of young athletes. Their mandate towards aiding growth in sport aligns with Torpedoes’ goal of nurturing swimmers to reach their full potential.”

The seasoned swim administrator said the club will host a developmental swim meet in April where budding swimmers will have a chance to assess and evaluate their progress. Having recently rebranded from La Joya Torpedoes Swim Club, Corke remains focussed on instilling a positive change into the sport on a national scale.

“We can only grow from here. We must give the younger ones the opportunity to win. At Torpedoes, we are promoting youth in sport, like bmobile have been doing throughout the swimming community,” he said.