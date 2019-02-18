No charges against mom who buried stillborn baby

The house in Point Fortin behind which the a baby girl was found. PHOTO BY LINCOLN HOLDER

NO charges have been brought against the 32-year-old woman who was arrested and released by police a week ago in connection with the body of a baby found in a shallow grave.

Up to today, police were still working on a file to send to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

On February 1 at about 8 am, a resident of Gonzales Village, Point Fortin, dug up a mound of dirt and found the decomposing body wrapped in a piece of cloth.

Police arrested the woman, who lives nearby, and she told them she had buried the stillborn girl last October. She said she had been in her eighth month of pregnancy.

She spent a week in custody before being released.

Newsday learnt that she had a private funeral for the unnamed girl.