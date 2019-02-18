Man,70, on sex charges

A 70-YEAR-OLD man was remanded into custody today when he appeared in the San Fernando Magistrates' Court charged with two counts of sexual assault on a 12-year-old girl.

Peter Roy Scott, of Harmony Hall, Marabella, appeared before magistrate Alicia Chankar. She read to him a charge that on July 3, 2018, he sexually penetrated the girl.

A second charge read to Scott, who is a welding instructor, was that on the same day, he sexually touched the child's breast. Both incidents are alleged to have happened at Bamboo Village, La Romaine.

Attorney Frank Gittens, who represented Scott, pleaded for bail saying the accused suffers from uncontrolled diabetes.

Prosecutor PC Cleyon Seedan, however, said Scott refused to give his fingerprints to the police at the weekend. The magistrate was told he did so this morning, but whether Scott has a past criminal record would not be known until today.

Chankar remanded him into custody to reappear tomorrow, when the issue of bail will be determined.