Man killed, early-morning Belmont shooting

Police are investigating the murder of a man in Belmont this morning.

They were called to the scene of a shooting at Durant Street, Belmont at about 4.45, where they saw a man lying in a drain at the side of the road.

He was taken by the officers to the Port of Spain General Hospital where he died while receiving treatment at around 7.05. He was reportedly shot eight times.

The man is still unidentified.

