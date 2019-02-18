Machel donates concert tickets for police ISOS campaign

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith, left, receives tickets for Machel Monday from soca star Machel Montano at the Police Administration Building on Sackville Street this afternoon. PHOTO COURTESY THE TTPS

Drivers obeying the law and showing consideration to pedestrians and other drivers should look forward to getting tickets this Carnival season, as soca star Machel Montano donated 40 concert tickets to the police service's I Support Our Service (ISOS) campaign today.

According to a release issued by the police service, Montano met with Griffith at the Police Administration Building, on Sackville Street, Port of Spain, to donate 20 Platinum VIP and 20 General Admission tickets to his Machel Monday concert.

The tickets are intended to be distributed to law-abiding citizens during road blocks by officers across the country, as part of the ISOS’ Caught in the Act campaign.

The Caught in the Act campaign seeks to reward citizens for adhering to proper road safety practices. Thus far, several persons across the country have already received Movie Towne movie tickets from the police during road blocks.

The release said Montano also extended his support to the police service for doing their duties.